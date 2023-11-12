CM Baqar felicitates Hindu Community on 'Diwali'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday felicitated Hindu Community living around the world including the Sindh province on the occasion of 'Diwali.'

He said that 'Diwali' was a festival of lights and happiness.

He said that Pakistan's constitution guaranteed the rights of Hindu Community in the country.

Baqar said that the people including minorities living in the province celebrated happiness and festivals with

brotherhood in the province.