CM Condoles Three Children's Death

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 08:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of three children in a fire at Chungi Amar Sadhu and sought a report from the commissioner Lahore.

He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and conveyed his heartfeltsympathies to the bereaved family.

Lahore Injured Fire Chief Minister Punjab Family From Best Usman Buzdar

More Stories From Pakistan

