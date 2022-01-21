Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of three children in a fire at Chungi Amar Sadhu and sought a report from the commissioner Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of three children in a fire at Chungi Amar Sadhu and sought a report from the commissioner Lahore.

He directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and conveyed his heartfeltsympathies to the bereaved family.