CM Congratulates Newly Elected CPNE Office Bearers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated the newly elected representatives of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on their victory in the annual elections.
He congratulated Kazim Khan (President), Ayaz Khan (Senior Vice President), Ghulam Nabi Chandio (Secretary General), and Tanveer Shaukat (Deputy Secretary). He also extended his congratulations to Hameed Hussain Abidi (Finance Secretary), Zia Tanoli Information Secretary, and Vice Presidents Qazi Asad Abid, Adnan Zafar, Mian Hassan Ahmed, and Munir Ahmed Baloch. Joint Secretaries Tahir Farooq, Munazza Seham, Rafi Niazi, Arif Baloch and Waqas Tariq Farooq also received his best wishes.
The chief minister further congratulated the members appointed to the CPNE Standing Committee, which includes Dr.
Jabbar Khattak, Maqsood Yousufi, Sher Muhammad Khawer, Sardar Siraj, Mudassar Iqbal, Muhammad Owais Razi, Shehzad Amin, Irfan Athar, Shakeel Ahmed Turabi, Tazeen Akhtar, Anwar Sajdi, Mumtaz Ahmed Sadiq, Faqir Munthar Mangrio, Abdul Rahman Mangrio, Dr. Zubair Mehmood, Masood Khan, Fazal Haq, Zulfiqar Ahmed Rahat, Ali Ahmed Dhillon, Aamir Mehmood, Syed Intizar Hussain Zanjani, Aslam Mian, Hamza Ali Afghan, Ayaz Memon, Mudassar Alam, and Mehmood Alam Khalid.
The chief minister noted that CPNE has upheld the cause of press freedom since its inception. He acknowledged that May 3 marks World Press Freedom Day. "Free and fair elections are the beauty of democracy and a journey toward improvement," he stated. He also praised the CPNE’s role in defending press freedom.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh congratulates security forces on successful operations in KP2 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot, partly cloudy weather2 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates newly elected CPNE office bearers2 minutes ago
-
Media advised to play responsible role amid tensions12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM felicitates Sindh Police boxer on victory over Indian opponent12 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates new office bearers of CPNE12 minutes ago
-
IBCC organises seminar on redefining education at IUB12 minutes ago
-
Over 20,000 challan tickets issued to motorcyclists without helmets22 minutes ago
-
Seven liquor suppliers nabbed during crackdown22 minutes ago
-
NAB never issued minutes of any meeting with BRACE group: Spokesman32 minutes ago
-
Press freedom is backbone of democracy: DC42 minutes ago
-
Health minister vows to ensure safe patient care in hospitals42 minutes ago