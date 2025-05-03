Open Menu

CM Congratulates Newly Elected CPNE Office Bearers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated the newly elected representatives of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on their victory in the annual elections.

He congratulated Kazim Khan (President), Ayaz Khan (Senior Vice President), Ghulam Nabi Chandio (Secretary General), and Tanveer Shaukat (Deputy Secretary). He also extended his congratulations to Hameed Hussain Abidi (Finance Secretary), Zia Tanoli Information Secretary, and Vice Presidents Qazi Asad Abid, Adnan Zafar, Mian Hassan Ahmed, and Munir Ahmed Baloch. Joint Secretaries Tahir Farooq, Munazza Seham, Rafi Niazi, Arif Baloch and Waqas Tariq Farooq also received his best wishes.

The chief minister further congratulated the members appointed to the CPNE Standing Committee, which includes Dr.

Jabbar Khattak, Maqsood Yousufi, Sher Muhammad Khawer, Sardar Siraj, Mudassar Iqbal, Muhammad Owais Razi, Shehzad Amin, Irfan Athar, Shakeel Ahmed Turabi, Tazeen Akhtar, Anwar Sajdi, Mumtaz Ahmed Sadiq, Faqir Munthar Mangrio, Abdul Rahman Mangrio, Dr. Zubair Mehmood, Masood Khan, Fazal Haq, Zulfiqar Ahmed Rahat, Ali Ahmed Dhillon, Aamir Mehmood, Syed Intizar Hussain Zanjani, Aslam Mian, Hamza Ali Afghan, Ayaz Memon, Mudassar Alam, and Mehmood Alam Khalid.

The chief minister noted that CPNE has upheld the cause of press freedom since its inception. He acknowledged that May 3 marks World Press Freedom Day. "Free and fair elections are the beauty of democracy and a journey toward improvement," he stated. He also praised the CPNE’s role in defending press freedom.

