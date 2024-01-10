CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) In order to remove bottlenecks in the operationalization of Khyber Institute of Child Health Peshawar (KICH), an important meeting was held here on Wednesday at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Advisor to CM on Health Dr Riaz Anwar, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam, Chief Executive Officer PESCO Qazi Tahir, Director General Peshawar Development Authority Khalid Mehmood and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about progress on KICH, it was told that the project was launched in 2013 under the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to provide a specialized medical facility for children.

The meeting was informed that around 90 per cent of civil work had been completed on the project, however, the concerned authorities were facing issues in the operationalization of KICH due to the unavailability of gas and electricity connections and external sewerage lines for waste disposal of the hospital.

Besides the release of funds for the procurement of medical equipment, the creation of new posts was also required for the functionalization of the hospital. The Chief Minister directed the Peshawar Development Authority to chalk out a plan for the construction of a sewerage line for the hospital and take necessary measures for its early construction.

He also directed the authorities concerned to move a case for approval of SNE for KICH in the next cabinet meeting. He also directed the quarters concerned to devise a plan in coordination with high-ups of SNGPL and PESCO for the provision of gas and electricity facilities to the hospital. Addressing the participants, Arshad Hussain Shah Said that, the issue of release of funds for the procurement of medical equipment for hospitals would be taken up with relevant authorities at the federal level.

He added that KICH was of vital importance to the citizens of the province and no further delay would be tolerated in its operationalization.