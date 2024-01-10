Open Menu

CM Directs Removal Of Bottlenecks In Operationalization Of KICH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 10:44 PM

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

In order to remove bottlenecks in the operationalization of Khyber Institute of Child Health Peshawar (KICH), an important meeting was held here on Wednesday at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) In order to remove bottlenecks in the operationalization of Khyber Institute of Child Health Peshawar (KICH), an important meeting was held here on Wednesday at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Advisor to CM on Health Dr Riaz Anwar, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam, Chief Executive Officer PESCO Qazi Tahir, Director General Peshawar Development Authority Khalid Mehmood and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about progress on KICH, it was told that the project was launched in 2013 under the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to provide a specialized medical facility for children.

The meeting was informed that around 90 per cent of civil work had been completed on the project, however, the concerned authorities were facing issues in the operationalization of KICH due to the unavailability of gas and electricity connections and external sewerage lines for waste disposal of the hospital.

Besides the release of funds for the procurement of medical equipment, the creation of new posts was also required for the functionalization of the hospital. The Chief Minister directed the Peshawar Development Authority to chalk out a plan for the construction of a sewerage line for the hospital and take necessary measures for its early construction.

He also directed the authorities concerned to move a case for approval of SNE for KICH in the next cabinet meeting. He also directed the quarters concerned to devise a plan in coordination with high-ups of SNGPL and PESCO for the provision of gas and electricity facilities to the hospital. Addressing the participants, Arshad Hussain Shah Said that, the issue of release of funds for the procurement of medical equipment for hospitals would be taken up with relevant authorities at the federal level.

He added that KICH was of vital importance to the citizens of the province and no further delay would be tolerated in its operationalization.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Progress Mehmood Aslam Gas Cabinet SNGPL PESCO

Recent Stories

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

2 minutes ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

3 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

2 minutes ago
 Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

2 minutes ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

5 minutes ago
Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

23 minutes ago
 CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against ..

CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

5 minutes ago
 FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enha ..

FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enhancing bilateral trade: Atif Ik ..

23 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf takes credit for rising PSL

Zaka Ashraf takes credit for rising PSL

23 minutes ago
 At least two dead after migrant boat sinks off Gre ..

At least two dead after migrant boat sinks off Greek island

5 minutes ago
 ECP to unveil preliminary candidate lists on Thurs ..

ECP to unveil preliminary candidate lists on Thursday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan