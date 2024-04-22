Open Menu

CM Emphasizes Completion Of Tourism-related Projects, Activities On Emergency Basis

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

CM emphasizes completion of tourism-related projects, activities on emergency basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism Culture, and Archeology, Zahid Chanzeb has stressed on the urgent completion of tourism activities and projects to achieve 100 percent set goals for the development of tourism.

He indicated that the government would evaluate the performance of the departments based on the achievement of the targets and would release funds as per the performance, adding that the institutions with perform would be strongly encouraged and funded.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) at Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Monday.

The Tourism Adviser issued clear instructions to the KDA to take concrete steps to develop tourism in the area and provide more facilities to tourists.

He said that the development strategy should include provision of quality services in hotels and restaurants, washrooms and drinking water to tourists at the spots as well as on the sides of the highways at a suitable distance.

He said that the owners of the local hotels and restaurants should be asked to manage the facilities on road side.

He said the provincial government and the Department of Tourism and Culture were committed to promoting tourism on a solid basis throughout the province and working on a five-year comprehensive plan to make the tours of the visitors memorable, pleasant and healthy by all respects.

Director General KDA Muhammad Shabbir informed the Tourism Adviser about the progress and details of Mansehra to Lake Saif-ul-Muluk hotel management, facilities for tourists on highways and other schemes related to tourism.

The officials of the KDA also shed light on the functioning of the organization and its performance for promotion of tourism in the region.

Zahid Chanzeb was also briefed about progress on opening of Mansehra - Naran to Jhalkat (MNJ) road and told that this road was closed in winter due to extreme weather conditions, however KDA in collaboration with the National Highway Authority was working early opening of the road.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Hotel Road Tours Mansehra Progress NHA All Government

Recent Stories

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

28 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

2 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

17 hours ago
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

17 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

17 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

18 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

19 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

19 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan