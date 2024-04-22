CM Emphasizes Completion Of Tourism-related Projects, Activities On Emergency Basis
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism Culture, and Archeology, Zahid Chanzeb has stressed on the urgent completion of tourism activities and projects to achieve 100 percent set goals for the development of tourism.
He indicated that the government would evaluate the performance of the departments based on the achievement of the targets and would release funds as per the performance, adding that the institutions with perform would be strongly encouraged and funded.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) at Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Monday.
The Tourism Adviser issued clear instructions to the KDA to take concrete steps to develop tourism in the area and provide more facilities to tourists.
He said that the development strategy should include provision of quality services in hotels and restaurants, washrooms and drinking water to tourists at the spots as well as on the sides of the highways at a suitable distance.
He said that the owners of the local hotels and restaurants should be asked to manage the facilities on road side.
He said the provincial government and the Department of Tourism and Culture were committed to promoting tourism on a solid basis throughout the province and working on a five-year comprehensive plan to make the tours of the visitors memorable, pleasant and healthy by all respects.
Director General KDA Muhammad Shabbir informed the Tourism Adviser about the progress and details of Mansehra to Lake Saif-ul-Muluk hotel management, facilities for tourists on highways and other schemes related to tourism.
The officials of the KDA also shed light on the functioning of the organization and its performance for promotion of tourism in the region.
Zahid Chanzeb was also briefed about progress on opening of Mansehra - Naran to Jhalkat (MNJ) road and told that this road was closed in winter due to extreme weather conditions, however KDA in collaboration with the National Highway Authority was working early opening of the road.
