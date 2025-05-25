5 dacoits arrested, 6 motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The police have arrested five dacoits by busting two gangs and recovered six motorcycles, weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Dijkot police, on a tip-off, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two active members of a gang including ring-leader Irfan who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered 6 motorcycles, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress.

Meanwhile, City Samundri police also nabbed three active members of a dacoit gang including ring-leader Rizwan, Bilal and Aasiya Bibi who were wanted to the police in dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered cash, golden jewelry, weapons and other items from their possession while further investigation was under way, spokesman added.