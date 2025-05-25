PM, Turkiye President begin talks

Open Menu

Published May 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Dolmabahce Palace to meet President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On arrival at the palace, President of Turkiye greeted the Prime Minister.

The meeting of the two leaders at the delegation level has started.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatimi are attending.

President of Turkiye will host a dinner in honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation.

