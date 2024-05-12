CM Honors Gaza, Kashmir Mothers On Mother's Day
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Mother's Day should be attributed to the resolute and courageous mothers of Gaza and Kashmir.
In her message on International Mother's Day being celebrated on Sunday, the CM said, "I salute the dignity of mother as being the epitome of affection, care and love."
The chief minister said mother is an embodiment of solace and comfort in the face of troubling difficulties of life. Allah Almighty elevated the rank of mother by ascribing a simile of His love and care with that of a mother. A mother is a manifestation of true emotions and kind relationship, she maintained.
Maryam Nawaz said mothers are the foundation stone of a family life and a strong pillar of a society, adding that Mother's Day is the day to deeply acknowledge extraordinary love and sacrifices displayed by mothers across the globe.
She said "I extremely feel the absence of my great mother everyday and especially on Mother's Day. I feel profoundly grateful to my mother Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif for showing her tremendous love and affection on me. Today I am holding the present position due to sole prayers of my respectable mother. Those who strictly adhere to the golden principle of serving their parents turn out to be successful in this world and the world hereafter."
