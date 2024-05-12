Open Menu

CM Honors Gaza, Kashmir Mothers On Mother's Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CM honors Gaza, Kashmir mothers on Mother's Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Mother's Day should be attributed to the resolute and courageous mothers of Gaza and Kashmir.

In her message on International Mother's Day being celebrated on Sunday, the CM said, "I salute the dignity of mother as being the epitome of affection, care and love."

The chief minister said mother is an embodiment of solace and comfort in the face of troubling difficulties of life. Allah Almighty elevated the rank of mother by ascribing a simile of His love and care with that of a mother. A mother is a manifestation of true emotions and kind relationship, she maintained.

Maryam Nawaz said mothers are the foundation stone of a family life and a strong pillar of a society, adding that Mother's Day is the day to deeply acknowledge extraordinary love and sacrifices displayed by mothers across the globe.

She said "I extremely feel the absence of my great mother everyday and especially on Mother's Day. I feel profoundly grateful to my mother Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif for showing her tremendous love and affection on me. Today I am holding the present position due to sole prayers of my respectable mother. Those who strictly adhere to the golden principle of serving their parents turn out to be successful in this world and the world hereafter."

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Gaza Resolute Sunday Gold Family Kulsoom Nawaz Love

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

4 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

4 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

10 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan