CM Inspects PERA Force Passing-out Parade, Stresses Merit, Accountability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the passing-out parade of enforcement and investigation officers of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force at Police Training College, Chung, here on Wednesday.
The chief minister also inspected a flag march of the newly trained force and took a general salute. Motorcycle and special vehicle squads carrying the national flag also participated in the ceremony, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. She later inspected the parade aboard a jeep and administered the oath to the PERA Force, pledging adherence to justice, transparency, and integrity in the discharge of duties.
A large number of ministers, parliamentarians, senior officers, personnel, and families of the recruits attended the ceremony.
The CM distributed medals and awards among the top performers of the training, including Rabia Arif, Waheed Azam, Abdullah Safdar, Salman Hameed, Rana Afaq Ahmed and others. She also acknowledged and awarded the police contingent for their impressive presentation of the national anthem and patriotic songs.
Earlier, PERA Director General Captain (R) Farrukh Atiq welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for her participation as chief guest. He highlighted the importance of the PERA Force in ensuring effective enforcement, regulatory oversight, and public service delivery in Punjab.
Recent Stories
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inspects PERA force passing-out parade, stresses merit, accountability6 minutes ago
-
RPO pays tribute to martyrs, orders strong action against overloaded vehicles6 minutes ago
-
Nine beggars arrested in Islamabad during anti-begging drive6 minutes ago
-
PU takes action against 37 students for disciplinary violations16 minutes ago
-
CM meets Pak Suzuki delegation, company donates Rs 30m for flood victims’ rehabilitation16 minutes ago
-
Road repair work in full swing across flood-affected areas16 minutes ago
-
Three illegal fuel setups sealed in Islamabad, several arrested16 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer arrested in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
Delegation reviews facilities at flood relief camps16 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora lauds Christian community’s role in education26 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court26 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in motorcycle crash with pushcart26 minutes ago