CM Inspects PERA Force Passing-out Parade, Stresses Merit, Accountability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the passing-out parade of enforcement and investigation officers of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force at Police Training College, Chung, here on Wednesday.

The chief minister also inspected a flag march of the newly trained force and took a general salute. Motorcycle and special vehicle squads carrying the national flag also participated in the ceremony, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. She later inspected the parade aboard a jeep and administered the oath to the PERA Force, pledging adherence to justice, transparency, and integrity in the discharge of duties.

A large number of ministers, parliamentarians, senior officers, personnel, and families of the recruits attended the ceremony.

The CM distributed medals and awards among the top performers of the training, including Rabia Arif, Waheed Azam, Abdullah Safdar, Salman Hameed, Rana Afaq Ahmed and others. She also acknowledged and awarded the police contingent for their impressive presentation of the national anthem and patriotic songs.

Earlier, PERA Director General Captain (R) Farrukh Atiq welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for her participation as chief guest. He highlighted the importance of the PERA Force in ensuring effective enforcement, regulatory oversight, and public service delivery in Punjab.

