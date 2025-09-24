RPO pays tribute to martyrs, orders strong action against overloaded vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar visited the Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) office where he laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered prayers for elevation of their ranks.

During his visit, the RPO inspected various sections of PHP office and met with police officials. He appreciated their dedication and hard work and said that role of highway patrolling is imperative in protecting the public and curbing crimes on highways.

Acknowledging the efforts of PHP, Zeeshan Asghar directed that axle load management must be made more effective and immediate action should be taken against overloaded vehicles.

He further instructed that proactive policing should be promoted to ensure timely crime prevention.

He stressed the need to maximize the use of police app for carrying out operations so that the system could be aligned with modern requirements.

He urged the PHP officers and personnel to further improve their performance and behavior with the public to enhance people’s trust in the force.

He said that every possible step would be taken for the protection of citizens’ lives and property by eliminating crimes at maximum extent.

Earlier, SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal received the RPO warmly and briefed him about the working mechanism and overall performance of the department.