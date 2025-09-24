Open Menu

Governor Assures Full Support To Minority Community Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A delegation led by minority Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Gurpal Singh and Askar Pervez called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed in detail the challenges faced by the province’s minority communities, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and places of worship.

They highlighted the pressing issues that require immediate attention and support from the provincial authorities.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

He acknowledged the vital role played by minority communities in the development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressing that their contributions are highly valued.

The Governor assured the delegation of his fullest cooperation and pledged to extend all possible support to address their concerns.

