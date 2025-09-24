Nine Beggars Arrested In Islamabad During Anti-begging Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its campaign against professional beggars, arresting nine individuals during recent operations in different parts of the Federal Capital.
The arrested persons were taken into custody and shifted to police lock-ups for further action.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, the crackdown is part of the city administration’s ongoing anti-begging drive, which aims to discourage organized begging and prevent public inconvenience in busy areas. Teams were deployed in Sector F-7 and Sector I-8, where beggars are often found outside markets, traffic signals, and public gathering points.
During the operations, nine beggars were apprehended on the spot. Authorities said that many of those arrested had been repeatedly found in the same areas despite earlier warnings, showing signs of organized networks operating across the city. The detained individuals were shifted to nearby police stations, and cases were registered as per relevant laws.
Officials stated that professional beggary has become a growing issue in the capital, particularly in commercial hubs and residential neighborhoods. The presence of beggars at traffic lights, markets, and public places often causes problems for commuters and pedestrians. In some cases, complaints have also been received about beggars harassing passersby for money.
The Islamabad Capital Administration has directed its teams to continue surprise operations in all major sectors. Authorities are also considering measures to identify handlers and groups involved in running organized beggary networks. According to officials, beggars who are found to be part of such networks will face strict legal action.
The city administration has announced that such operations will remain ongoing, and monitoring will be increased in the coming weeks. Authorities expressed confidence that continued efforts will help reduce the presence of professional beggars and address public complaints effectively.
