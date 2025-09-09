CM Maryam Directs Historic Rescue, Relief Operations Amid Flood Emergency
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that historic and unprecedented rescue, relief and evacuation operations are continuing at a rapid pace across flood-hit areas of the province.
In a statement on Tuesday, she said that Punjab is currently facing an extraordinary flood emergency in its three major rivers, for which all available resources have been mobilized and redirected to assist the affected people. The provincial administration, she added, is fully engaged in providing immediate rescue, relief and relocation assistance, while a robust monitoring mechanism has been established to respond swiftly to the evolving situation.
Officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administrations, Rescue 1122 and other departments are present in the field round-the-clock to provide relief and assistance. In view of persistent torrential rains, more than 6,000 tents and boats are being dispatched to support ongoing operations. She further instructed all stakeholders to make special arrangements for flood-hit areas of South Punjab.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that flood relief camps across the province are fully functional, where district administrations and Punjab Clean Water Authority are working to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water. On her special instructions, fumigation is also being carried out in the camps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, while mosquito control and disinfection sprays are being conducted regularly. Teams from Suthra Punjab have also been deployed to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in relief camps.
The CM said that health and livestock service counters are operational 24/7 in the camps, where trained staff is providing medical care and veterinary services. Specialist doctors have been deployed to treat the affected people, while continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure the provision of free medicines, quality food, vaccination and fodder for livestock.
The CM said that no stone would be left unturned to ensure the safety, health and dignity of every flood-affected citizen in Punjab.
