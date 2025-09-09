Kazakh DPM Calls On President, Vows Commitment To Deepen Bilateral Partnership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, called on President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Pakistan.
Warmly welcoming DPM Nurtleu, the president underscored Pakistan’s strong and friendly ties with Kazakhstan, rooted in trust, mutual respect, and shared perspectives on regional and international issues, a Presidency's news release said.
He expressed satisfaction over recent high-level engagements and institutional linkages, which are contributing to a positive trajectory in bilateral relations.
The President noted with appreciation the growing trade between the two countries, while emphasizing the need to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and connectivity. He welcomed Kazakhstan’s participation in regional connectivity projects, including rail and road initiatives, and underlined the importance of direct air links to strengthen business and people-to-people exchanges.
Nurtleu informed the President that his visit is an important preparatory step ahead of the forthcoming State Visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan later this year.
President Zardari said Pakistan is looking forward to warmly receive the President of Kazakhstan and expressed the confidence that the visit would open new avenues of bilateral cooperation and economic partnership.
The meeting was attended from the Kazakh side by Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport; Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration; Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan; Mr. Kanysh Tuleushin, First Vice-Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Yermek Kenzhehanuly, Vice-Minister of Agriculture.
From the Pakistani side, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce; Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Communications; Former Federal Minister and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in Senate, Sherry Rehman and Amna Baloch, Foreign Secretary attended the meeting.
