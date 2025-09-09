Open Menu

Kazakh DPM Calls On President, Vows Commitment To Deepen Bilateral Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Kazakh DPM calls on President, vows commitment to deepen bilateral partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, called on President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Pakistan.

Warmly welcoming DPM Nurtleu, the president underscored Pakistan’s strong and friendly ties with Kazakhstan, rooted in trust, mutual respect, and shared perspectives on regional and international issues, a Presidency's news release said.

He expressed satisfaction over recent high-level engagements and institutional linkages, which are contributing to a positive trajectory in bilateral relations.

The President noted with appreciation the growing trade between the two countries, while emphasizing the need to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and connectivity. He welcomed Kazakhstan’s participation in regional connectivity projects, including rail and road initiatives, and underlined the importance of direct air links to strengthen business and people-to-people exchanges.

Nurtleu informed the President that his visit is an important preparatory step ahead of the forthcoming State Visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan later this year.

President Zardari said Pakistan is looking forward to warmly receive the President of Kazakhstan and expressed the confidence that the visit would open new avenues of bilateral cooperation and economic partnership.

The meeting was attended from the Kazakh side by Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport; Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration; Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan; Mr. Kanysh Tuleushin, First Vice-Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Yermek Kenzhehanuly, Vice-Minister of Agriculture.

From the Pakistani side, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce; Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Communications; Former Federal Minister and Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party in Senate, Sherry Rehman and Amna Baloch, Foreign Secretary attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

51 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

6 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

7 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

8 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

8 hours ago
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

8 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

12 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

21 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan