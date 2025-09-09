Open Menu

COIED Disposes Of 103 Cases Of Missing Persons In August

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) has disposed of 103 cases of missing persons, while also registering 11 new cases, during the month of August 2025, as per its monthly report.

According to the Commission’s data, COIED also disposed of 8,873 cases out of the total 10,618 cases received between March 2011 to August 2025. This works out to be 83.56% of the total cases.

The disposal of 8,873 cases includes 6,809 persons whose whereabouts have been traced by the Commission. The remaining 1,745 cases are under investigation at Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore Registries of the Commission.

Moreover, the Commission’s KP Registry is likely to become functional in the 3rd week of September 2025.

The Commission has also successfully launched the conduct of hearings in cases of missing persons via video link, saving the time and expenses of stakeholders as well as families in travel to Islamabad and back.

Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, has also been frequently visiting various stations not only to expedite the disposal of cases but also to provide justice at the doorstep of aggrieved families.

