DPO DG Khan Gifts New Bicycle To Child After Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Capt. (retd) Tariq Vilayat on Tuesday gifted a new bicycle to a young boy after his was reportedly stolen.
Police official said the child and his mother approached DPO office to report the theft.
He added that the bicycle stand administration initially tried to offer an old replacement to settle the matter, prompting the DPO to order legal action against those responsible.
In a gesture aimed at restoring the child’s happiness, the DPO personally handed over a brand-new bicycle. The boy's mother expressed gratitude for the swift and compassionate response.
Vilayat said the police are committed to ensuring justice for all citizens, especially children, and that public service remains a top priority for the force.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam directs historic rescue, relief operations amid flood emergency3 minutes ago
-
DPO DG Khan gifts new bicycle to child after theft3 minutes ago
-
COIED disposes of 103 cases of missing persons in August3 minutes ago
-
Kazakh DPM calls on President, vows commitment to deepen bilateral partnership13 minutes ago
-
President meets Ambassador-designate to Kyrgyz Republic13 minutes ago
-
LHC links Punjab Senate seat by-election to final decision on petition13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates Rana Sanaullah on Senate by-election victory33 minutes ago
-
UNICEF hands over 450 LHW kits to health dept for flood-affected districts43 minutes ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi hold Open Court at Rawat police station to address public complaints43 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifting gang busted, 03 stolen vehicles recovered43 minutes ago
-
Raja Ansari terms PTI, an extremist party with no link to democratic politics43 minutes ago
-
FESCO Chief urges strict compliance with safety guidelines to avert electrical accidents53 minutes ago