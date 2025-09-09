Open Menu

DPO DG Khan Gifts New Bicycle To Child After Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Capt. (retd) Tariq Vilayat on Tuesday gifted a new bicycle to a young boy after his was reportedly stolen.

Police official said the child and his mother approached DPO office to report the theft.

He added that the bicycle stand administration initially tried to offer an old replacement to settle the matter, prompting the DPO to order legal action against those responsible.

In a gesture aimed at restoring the child’s happiness, the DPO personally handed over a brand-new bicycle. The boy's mother expressed gratitude for the swift and compassionate response.

Vilayat said the police are committed to ensuring justice for all citizens, especially children, and that public service remains a top priority for the force.

