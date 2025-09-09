Open Menu

President Meets Ambassador-designate To Kyrgyz Republic

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM

President meets Ambassador-designate to Kyrgyz Republic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic, Altamash Wazir Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President congratulated Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan on his new assignment and wished him success in further strengthening Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Kyrgyzstan, a Presidency's news release said.

He said that Pakistan values its close relations with the Kyrgyz Republic, rooted in shared faith, history, and culture.

The President underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, and education, and expressed confidence that the new Ambassador would make dedicated efforts to further deepen the bilateral partnership.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

47 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

6 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

7 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

8 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

8 hours ago
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

8 hours ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

12 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

21 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan