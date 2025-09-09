President Meets Ambassador-designate To Kyrgyz Republic
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic, Altamash Wazir Khan at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The President congratulated Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan on his new assignment and wished him success in further strengthening Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Kyrgyzstan, a Presidency's news release said.
He said that Pakistan values its close relations with the Kyrgyz Republic, rooted in shared faith, history, and culture.
The President underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity, and education, and expressed confidence that the new Ambassador would make dedicated efforts to further deepen the bilateral partnership.
