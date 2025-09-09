FESCO Chief urges strict compliance with safety guidelines to avert electrical accidents

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Aamir has directed the electricity consumers and FESCO staff to strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by the company in order to prevent possible electrical accidents during the ongoing monsoon rains and recent flood situation.
In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that operational conditions across FESCO region are being closely monitored and in case of adverse weather, the corrective and precautionary measures are being implemented to ensure safe and uninterrupted power supply while protecting the employees, public, livestock and property from damage.
He appealed the citizens to immediately contact the relevant FESCO subdivision office, toll-free helpline 0800-66554, emergency number 118 or complaint centers at FESCO Headquarters through 041-9220290, 041-9220618 in case of any electricity-related issue to prevent untoward incidents.
He urged the consumers to get services of licensed electricians for regularly inspection of their household wiring in addition to promptly replacing any defective item.
He warned against tying motorcycles, bicycles or animals with electricity poles, towers or wires.
He instructed the parents to keep metallic objects away from children to avoid the risk of inserting them into sockets. The citizens were also advised not to touch or remove objects entangled in power lines but they should seek assistance from FESCO staff in this regard.
Excavation, digging or boring for water pumps near power lines is also strictly prohibited, he added.
The FESCO Chief stressed maintaining at least a 10-foot distance from electric poles, transformers, hanging wires, metallic structures and fallen trees during rainfall. In case of fallen wires or unusual conditions at poles and transformers, the people must stay away and immediately inform the concerned FESCO subdivision, he added.
For FESCO employees, he directed proper drainage of rainwater at substations and switchyards in addition to ensuring effective earthing to minimize the risk of electrocution.
He stressed the need of training of staff on safety protocols, maintaining liaison with local administration and emergency services besides safely shutting down non-essential systems to reduce electricity hazards. In emergencies where human lives or property are endangered, immediate suspension of electricity supply in affected areas should be ensured, he added.
He also instructed that wet or water-damaged electrical appliances must not be repaired without proper inspection. All equipment including circuit boards, wiring, connectors and insulation should be checked thoroughly for rust, water damage or short-circuits before using them again.
FESCO is striving hard for zero accidents which could only be ensured if the public strictly complied with the safety instructions, he added.
