CM Meets Governor Bukhara During Uzbekistan Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had a fruitful meeting with the Governor Bukhara Mr Botir Zaripov in Uzbekistan on Monday, during which a consensus was reached on the proposal to declare Bukhara and Multan as sister cities

The meeting involved an exchange of ideas regarding declaring both Multan and Bukhara as sister cities, and consensus was also reached on taking necessary steps in this regard, said a handout issued here.

While conversing with Governor Botir Zaripov, the CM said, "Sufism is our shared heritage and linking Multan and Bukhara as sister cities would further promote Sufism and religious culture." Pakistan and Uzbekistan were bound by historical, religious, and cultural ties; he added and mentioned that Uzbekistan had strengthened its economy through revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector. Pakistan, especially Punjab, would benefit from Uzbekistan's agricultural initiatives, he expressed. He emphasized utilizing Uzbekistan's experiences in developing improved seeds for cotton and wheat cultivation. The joint committee of Punjab province and Uzbekistan would take immediate steps for agricultural cooperation, he said and noted that the road connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would boost tourism. ''We are determined to revitalize our agricultural economy,'' he added.

Governor Botir Zaripov welcomed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation upon their arrival at the Bukhara Airport and assured of full cooperation.

He expressed the intention to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in agriculture, seed development, and other sectors.

Earlier, the delegation visited a modern cotton factory and cotton fields in Tashkent. The CM inspected modern machinery at the factory and cotton processing operations. He commended the use of cutting-edge technology in the cotton factory and encouraged further steps in employing modern machinery.

Uzbek officials briefed the chief minister and Punjab government delegation about the benefits of using modern machinery in the cotton factory.

Efforts were being made to establish similar modern cotton factories in Punjab; the CM said and vowed that cooperation with the Uzbek government would be expanded in this context.

The delegation also visited cotton fields and praised the efforts of Uzbek agricultural experts in achieving better cotton yields.

The CM was briefed that Uzbekistan was one of the leading countries in the region for cotton production, with an average yield of 700 to 1800 kilograms per acre. Uzbekistan's seasonal conditions align with those of Punjab.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) leaders Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Naseerullah and commissioners from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan were also present.

