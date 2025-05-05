CM Murad Honours Boxing Champion Usman For Victory Over Indian Opponent
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Pakistani boxing champion Usman Wazeer at the CM House to congratulate him on his recent victory over Indian boxer Ishwaran in Bangkok.
The meeting was attended by Sindh sports Minister Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar, MPA Asif Musa, and Secretary to the CM Rahim Shaikh.
Usman Wazeer, a welterweight boxer, scored a knockout against his Indian opponent in the first round, a victory that the Chief Minister described as “Pakistan’s first major sporting achievement during India’s war hysteria.” Mr Shah praised Wazeer’s accomplishment as a moment of national pride and announced the Sindh government's full support for the rising star.
Murad Shah also revealed plans to send Usman Wazeer to compete in the World Open Championship, stating that participation at that level would significantly enhance his international ranking.
He further announced financial assistance and access to modern training facilities for the boxer.
In a symbolic gesture, Wazeer presented his winning boxing gloves to the Chief Minister, who proudly donned them and mimicked a punch, expressing his joy over the young athlete's triumph.
“I am truly proud of your hard work and victory. Your 16th consecutive win is a source of pride for the nation,” the Chief Minister stated. He instructed the Sports Minister to ensure that Wazeer receives world-class training, reaffirming the government’s commitment to developing him into a top-tier boxer.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Murad honours boxing champion Usman for victory over Indian opponent2 minutes ago
-
15th National Scouts Jamboree kicks off in Batrasi after 11 years2 minutes ago
-
Provincial election commissioner Balochistan launches CERS training2 minutes ago
-
PML-N Circle Bakot, village chairmen reaffirm support for Murtaza Abbasi2 minutes ago
-
School Principal injured on transactional dispute in Larkana2 minutes ago
-
Barakwal directs SCRI officials to improve performance12 minutes ago
-
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV18 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti lays foundation stone of Sui-Kashmore road project22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan knows how to respond to India’s water aggression: Rana Mashhood22 minutes ago
-
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack26 minutes ago
-
PM rejects India’s attempt to link Pakistan to Pahalgam incident, invites UK to join neutral int� ..32 minutes ago
-
DPM-FM reiterates Pakistan’s offer for a transparent, independent probe into Pahalgam incident32 minutes ago