BISE Peshawar introduces cluster system for HSSC exams to ensure transparency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a major step toward improving transparency during Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination scheduled for May 07 and students' facilitation, a new cluster-based system had been introduced in three districts of the Province.

Addressing a press conference at the BISE Peshawar office, Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday outlined several measures aimed at creating a peaceful and supportive examination environment in accordance with provincial government policy.

Riaz Khan assured students that, like the recent matriculation exams, no student would be harassed, and all efforts would be made to prevent cheating while ensuring uninterrupted power supply during exam hours.

He said a new cluster system will be introduced in three districts—Peshawar, Charsadda, and Khyber.

Under this system, 43 examination clusters will be formed, each comprising 10 to 12 colleges within a 3-kilometer radius.

The objective is to standardize facilities, reduce the risk of cheating, and efficiently manage exam logistics, he said adding each cluster will have 10 to 15 examination halls, accommodating up to 200 students per center, with students from different institutions mixed together.

This system will not be implemented in Mohmand, Upper Chitral, and Lower Chitral due to the significant distances between examination centers in those districts.

It was said that more than 130,000 students are expected to sit for the intermediate exams under BISE Peshawar across 420 examination centers in six districts.

To manage this large-scale operation, 4,500 invigilators and staff members have been deployed through a transparent digital lottery process.

The commissioner said that Assistant Commissioners will conduct surprise inspections during exam hours to monitor conditions and enforce anti-cheating protocols.

The board has formally requested PESCO to ensure uninterrupted electricity during exam timings, continuing the successful arrangement from the Matric exams.

Highlighting the success of recent matric exams, Mehsud reported that over 80 percent of cheating cases were prevented due to enhanced monitoring and planning.

He noted that insights gained from that experience are being applied to further strengthen the integrity of intermediate exams.

Riaz said that the cluster system was introduced after thorough consultation with private school administrators, who supported the move for its potential to improve fairness and organization.