CM orders PHA to make preparations for Easter celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz ordered the PHA to make preparations for Easter celebrations for the Christian Community.

The CM directed to decorate the Christian community areas in connection with the Easter celebrations, adding, "No effort should be left spared in the preparation of Easter celebrations as we equally share the rejoice with the Christian community.

Maryam Nawaz also directed to arrange a flower festival in Lahore. The proposals to hold Ramazan Festival in Lahore was also reviewed. DG PHA gave a detailed briefing to the CM in a special meeting.

Former Senator Pervez Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Bilal Kiayani, Azma Bukhari and Sania Ashiq participated in the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretary Local, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and DG PHA also attended the meeting.