CM Orders To Ensure Provision Of Best Facilities To Quetta' Dwellers

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki Thursday called for effective measures for the timely completion of the Quetta Development Package and to accelerate the construction work for the provision of maximum facilities to the common man

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 )

Chairing a meeting for the development of Quetta, he said the city is facing multiple long-standing problems including encroachments, adulteration, hoarding, occupation of government land, disorderly traffic, water scarcity, drugs and tankers mafia.

He directed the officials to prepare a special traffic plan to avert the traffic congestion in Quetta city.

The CM said that strong coordination among all the development institutions was needed and they should realize their responsibility and also use all available resources to bring improvement in the city.

He directed the civic authorities to recover illegally occupied state land in the city and launch operations against the encroachers and land grabbers.

Ali Mardan also instructed the officials to conduct regular operations against all those involved in the drug business to address the alarming increase in the use of drugs, particularly among the youth.

He said law enforcement agencies should take measures to improve law and order for the safety of the citizens. The people should be given a sense of positive change through better performance, he said.

Ali Mardan said action should be taken without any discrimination against those responsible for creating trouble and problems for the citizens.

"It is necessary to restore the traditional beauty of Quetta city and increase the civic amenities", he added.

The Commissioner Quetta Division, Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat while briefing the meeting said that the restoration of street lights and improvement of traffic system in the city is also being ensured.

He said Quetta Municipal Corporation and the district administration have jointly launched a special campaign to clean the city and restore its lost beauty. Hamza informed that the city administration in collaboration with WASA has initiated a crackdown against illegal tube wells and tanker mafia to resolve the water scarcity in the provincial capital.

He said an indiscriminate action is being taken against the elements involved in artificial inflation and hoardings.

Hamza said that the quality and quantity of petrol pumps are also being checked by following the special municipal rules. He informed that at least four warehouses have been sealed during the ongoing operation launched to prevent sugar smuggling.

Provincial ministers including Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffar Sheikh Mahmood ul Hassan Mandukhel, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh and other officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Quetta Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat, Managing Director WASA, Hamid Latif Rana, Administrator Quetta Municipal Corporation Jabbar Baloch and DC Quetta briefed the meeting.

