CM Pays Glowing Tribute To Mothers Of Martyrs On Mother’s Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, honored the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the mothers of Pakistan’s martyrs, calling them the silent pillars behind the nation’s strength and sovereignty.
Taking to social media platform X, she wrote,“Happy Mother’s Day to the brave mothers of our martyrs, those silent warriors whose sons embraced martyrdom so that Pakistan could stand proud, sovereign, and free.”
The CM saluted the mothers of valiant soldiers who pray every night while their sons guard the nation’s borders.
CM Maryam Nawaz expressed that no words could ever truly repay the debt owed to these mothers. “We are forever indebted to the mothers of our martyrs. Their love is the purest, their sacrifice the greatest, and their resilience is the soul of Pakistan.”
The CM said, “With eternal love, respect, and gratitude, we offer our heartfelt salute to the great mothers of our martyrs. Their courage continues to inspire the entire nation.”
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz commends PM’s for announcing to observe Day of Gratitude7 minutes ago
-
CM pays glowing tribute to mothers of martyrs on Mother’s Day17 minutes ago
-
Punjab educational institutions to resume activities from Monday27 minutes ago
-
CM orders high-level inquiry into irregularities in ETEA test27 minutes ago
-
PO arrested injured after crossfire with Capital Police27 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 500kg adulterated tea leaves37 minutes ago
-
Mother is first teacher, friend of child: Governor, CM Sindh37 minutes ago
-
Mother's Day celebrated in Sargodha47 minutes ago
-
Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak army47 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in hundi, illegal currency exchange held47 minutes ago
-
Rally held to celebrate Pakistan's victory against Indian aggression1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's response leaves India's arrogance in dust: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago