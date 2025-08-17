Open Menu

CM Punjab Arrives In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at Handa Airport, Tokyo, where she was warmly received by senior officials of the Japanese government and members of the diplomatic corps.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Abdul Hameed along with his team, welcomed the Chief Minister and her delegation on arrival.

A large number of overseas Pakistanis also gathered at the airport to extend a warm reception to chief minister.

