CM Reinstates Two Senior Doctors Of Khaurpur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has reinstated two senior doctors who were previously suspended.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Soomro, Medical Superintendent (BS-19/20) at Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and Dr.

Abu Talib Baloch, District Police Surgeon (BS-19) in District Khairpur, will resume their duties immediately.

The suspension was lifted with the approval of the Competent Authority, signed by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah, directs the doctors to report back to work forthwith.

This move is expected to bring relief to the healthcare sector in Khairpur, where the doctors' suspension had created a stir.

