Minister Shazra Mansab Visits Flood-hit Mingora, Launches Plantation Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Khan on Thursday visited flood-affected communities in Mingora, pledging government support for rehabilitation while also joining a nationwide tree plantation campaign aimed at tackling climate change.
During her visit, Dr. Shazra Mansab met families impacted by recent floods, reviewed the damage, and assured them that recovery and resilience-building efforts were a top government priority.
“Protecting vulnerable communities from the worsening impacts of climate change remains a central focus of our policies,” she said while addressing locals.
Alongside the flood response, the minister also took part in the Monsoon Plantation Drive under the slogan “Aik Beti, Aik Shajar” (One Daughter, One Tree), launched earlier this week under the leadership of the Prime Minister.
The nationwide campaign seeks to plant 41 million trees across Pakistan to restore ecosystems, improve climate resilience, and involve citizens in protecting the environment.
The initiative comes as Pakistan grapples with increasing climate challenges, including floods, heatwaves, and droughts that experts link to global warming.
Officials say the plantation drive is expected to not only absorb carbon emissions but also reduce flood risks, improve biodiversity, and provide shade and livelihoods for local communities.
Federal Secretary for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Aisha Humaira Moriani accompanied the minister during the Mingora visit.
