Open Menu

Minister Shazra Mansab Visits Flood-hit Mingora, Launches Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Minister Shazra Mansab visits flood-hit Mingora, launches plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Khan on Thursday visited flood-affected communities in Mingora, pledging government support for rehabilitation while also joining a nationwide tree plantation campaign aimed at tackling climate change.

During her visit, Dr. Shazra Mansab met families impacted by recent floods, reviewed the damage, and assured them that recovery and resilience-building efforts were a top government priority.

“Protecting vulnerable communities from the worsening impacts of climate change remains a central focus of our policies,” she said while addressing locals.

Alongside the flood response, the minister also took part in the Monsoon Plantation Drive under the slogan “Aik Beti, Aik Shajar” (One Daughter, One Tree), launched earlier this week under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The nationwide campaign seeks to plant 41 million trees across Pakistan to restore ecosystems, improve climate resilience, and involve citizens in protecting the environment.

The initiative comes as Pakistan grapples with increasing climate challenges, including floods, heatwaves, and droughts that experts link to global warming.

Officials say the plantation drive is expected to not only absorb carbon emissions but also reduce flood risks, improve biodiversity, and provide shade and livelihoods for local communities.

Federal Secretary for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Aisha Humaira Moriani accompanied the minister during the Mingora visit.

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

27 minutes ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

27 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

48 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

3 hours ago
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

3 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

4 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

5 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan