Relief Goods Distributed Among Riverine’s Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Relief goods distributed among riverine’s affected families

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The district administration has distributed non-food relief items among families affected in the kacha (riverine) areas of the district.

According to the administration, the relief packages are being given away in line with directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

Currently, the relief operation is ongoing in 12 villages of the affected region, with aid packages already delivered to 280 families. The remaining 120 families will receive assistance today, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 400 families.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Abdul Nasir Khan, and Tehsil Mayor, Sardar Umar Amin Khan, supervised the distribution process.

Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar of D.I. Khan was also present on the occasion.

Each relief package included a tent, mattress, pillow, tarpaulin sheet, a bucket, personal hygiene kit and two mosquito nets.

According to the district administration, the relief goods were provided based on the immediate needs of the affected families to offer temporary shelter and basic necessities.

It says that the initiative reflects the people-friendly vision of the chief minister and his commitment to delivering timely and effective relief to those in need.

APP/akt

