Larkana police arrest six criminals with stolen bikes & cash

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Operations by Larkana Police against criminal elements continue as per the directives issued by SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP.(06) criminals arrested from various locations on Thursday.

The arrested accused include proclaimed offenders, absconders, and wanted criminals. Weapons, cash, and 07 stolen / snatched motorcycles recovered from the accused.

Under the supervision of DSP Hydari Ahmed Baksh Rahujo,Ali Gohar Abad Police have arrested three absconding accused, Jameel Jatoi, Jani Jatoi, and Manan Jatoi. Furthermore, Ali Gohar Abad Police also recovered stolen cash of Rs. 20,000 from citizen Ali Dino Odho and returned it to him.

SHO Hyderi Sub-Inspector Ashfaq Ahmed Shar, under the supervision of DSP Hydari Ahmed Baksh Rahujo, has arrested proclaimed offender Kalandar Bakhsh Gopang in a theft case.

Under the supervision of DSP Aqil Fahad Irshad Mughal, Mahota Police have arrested active criminal Imtiaz Jalbani from the area of Mahota Bridge along with an unlicensed pistol and bullets, and registered a case under the Sindh Arms Act.

SHO Airport Police Station Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali Khajhar, under the supervision of DSP Aqil Fahad Irshad Mughal, has arrested wanted accused Sarfaraz alias Jaggo Abro from the area of Buggi Pull.

Operations based on identifications by the arrested accused by In-charge CIA Sub-Inspector Arshad Mahmood Malik. Four stolen/ snatched motorcycles recovered. The recovered motorcycles were verified and returned to their rightful owners:Majid Ali, Bilawal, Ashfaq, and Ghulam Mustafa.

Taluka Police have recovered a motorcycle snatched from citizen Imran Ali.Allahabad Police have recovered a stolen high-speed motorcycle belonging to citizen Sikandar Jogi.Waris Dino Machhi Police have recovered a high-speed motorcycle snatched from citizen Ijaz Ahmed Brohi.