CM Seeks Report On Hospital Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM seeks report on hospital roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a roof collapse incident in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat.

The CM said that action should be taken against all those who committed negligence and ordered Secretary Health to submit a report after thorough inquiry into the incident.

