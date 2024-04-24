CM Seeks Report On Hospital Roof Collapse
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a roof collapse incident in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat.
The CM said that action should be taken against all those who committed negligence and ordered Secretary Health to submit a report after thorough inquiry into the incident.
