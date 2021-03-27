CM Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh for strengthening livestock, fisheries sectors to enhance export

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Livestock & Fisheries, University & Boards and Law & Prosecution departments to complete their on-going schemes so that fiscal space could be created for taking new initiatives.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress of development schemes of the three departments on Saturday.

He called for further strengthening Livestock and Fisheries sectors so that export of fisheries and halal meat could be initiated at large scale.

The meeting that was attended by Sr. Advisor Works and Universities & board (U&B) Nisar Khuhro, Minister Livestock Bari Pitafi, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary U&B Alamuddin Bullo, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and concerned secretaries.

The meeting was informed that Rs.4346.089 million have been released for 26 schemes of Livestock and Fisheries department, of them 22 on-going and 4 were new. The total portfolio of the schemes is Rs.10451.448 million which shows a throw-forward of Rs.6105.359 million.

The on-going schemes have an allocation of Rs.1058 million against which Rs.384.230 million have been released and Rs.168.169 million have been utilized which shows 43.77 percent expenditures of the released amount.

The important schemes of the department included provision of sheds, improved laboratory for Semen collection, preparation and preservation for genetically improved animals for Rs.243.567 million, Production facility of Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia Vaccine at Tando Jam for Rs.58 million. Rehabilitation and Renovation of Liquid Nitrogen Gas Plant at Hyderabad for Rs.270. million, Establishment of Cattle Colonies at Shikarpur for Rs.609.3 million, Establishment of Banbhore Dairy Village and Processing Zone for meat Animals on PPP mode for Rs.2.8 billion.

The portfolio also included Expansion of Poultry Hatcheries & Backyard Farming in Naushehroferoze, Ghotki, Kashmore, Tharparkar, Umerkot and Matiari for Rs.247.376 million, Introduction of High Yielding Boer Goat Breed in Shikarpur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allahyar, Badin and Umerkot for Rs.

59.5 million and various other schemes.

The chief minister directed the Livestock & Fisheries department to expedite completion of their on-going schemes so that they could be removed from the budget book in the next financial year.

The meeting was informed that Universities and Boards department has launched 46 schemes-, of them 44 on-going and two new- with an allocation of Rs.33813.70 million against which expenditures up to June 2020 have been recorded at Rs.10967.202 million indicating throw-forward of Rs.22846.506 million.

The allocation for the 44 on-going schemes for the current financial year is Rs.3.33 billion against which Rs.1.15 billion have been released while throw forward stands at Rs.533.243 million which showed 46 percent utilization of the released amount.

Some of the fast track schemes of the U&B included construction of Girls Hostel for M.Phil/Ph.D Research Scholars at International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi for Rs.55.68 million, establishment of Model school at Shah Latif University Khairpur for Rs.89.198 million, establishment of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto chair at Shah Latif University Khairpur for Rs.40.8 million and Rs.8 million grant for technical assistance to conduct feasibility to establish IBA University Campus at Kashmore.

The chief minister directed the University & Boards department to expedite completion of their schemes so that new schemes could be taken up in the next financial year.

The law department has total 65 schemes of over Rs.12 billion against which Rs.5235.596 million have been released and throw-forward is Rs.6767.151 million. Out of 65 schemes, 61 are on-going and four are new started during the current financial year.

The provincial government during the current financial year has allocated Rs.784 million against which Rs. 537 million has been released and utilization of the released funds is 82.49 percent i.e. 442.970 million.