UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Girl's Murder

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:58 PM

CM takes notice of girl's murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a girl child in the Barha Ghar police station precincts in Nankana Sahib, sought a report from the regional police officer Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a girl child in the Barha Ghar police station precincts in Nankana Sahib, sought a report from the regional police officer Sheikhupura.

He ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest and taking legal action against them.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of provision of justice.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Police Station Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SAU VC inaugurates newly constructed crop protect ..

43 seconds ago

Russia, US Provide Strong Support to Libyan Gov't ..

44 seconds ago

Govt offers billions of rupee tax relief to variou ..

46 seconds ago

435,707 persons vaccinated against corona

47 seconds ago

Dlamini to become first black South African rider ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for IS Supporters in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.