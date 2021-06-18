Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a girl child in the Barha Ghar police station precincts in Nankana Sahib, sought a report from the regional police officer Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a girl child in the Barha Ghar police station precincts in Nankana Sahib, sought a report from the regional police officer Sheikhupura.

He ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest and taking legal action against them.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of provision of justice.