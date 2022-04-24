CM takes notice of Lyari blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a blast near Lyari Benazir University Kashti Chowk has sought a detailed report on the incident from Commissioner Karachi.

He directed Deputy Commissioner and police to shift the injured persons of the blast to hospital.

He said the injured person must be provided with best medical treatment.