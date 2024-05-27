Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Student’s Rape In Wazirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

CM takes notice of student’s rape in Wazirabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident

of alleged rape of a student by two persons in Wazirabad.

The CM also sought a report from the inspector general Police and said

the accused should be punished as per law.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Student Wazirabad From

Recent Stories

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

1 hour ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

2 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan