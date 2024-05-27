CM Takes Notice Of Student’s Rape In Wazirabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident
of alleged rape of a student by two persons in Wazirabad.
The CM also sought a report from the inspector general Police and said
the accused should be punished as per law.
