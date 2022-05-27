UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Martyred Police Constable's Residence For Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 08:48 PM

CM visits martyred police constable's residence for condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz on Friday went to the residence of Constable Muhammad Javed, who was killed in the van accident in Attock and met his widow, children and brothers at his village in Daska

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz on Friday went to the residence of Constable Muhammad Javed, who was killed in the van accident in Attock and met his widow, children and brothers at his village in Daska.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he would go out every day to cure the sufferings of people as he had come to power to serve the masses.

Hamza Shahbaz expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for Shaheed Muhammad Javed. He expressed sympathy to the daughter and sons of martyr. Constable Muhammad Javed could not be brought back however the government would take full care of his heirs, he added.

Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Manshaullah Butt, Ata Tarar, Zeeshan Rafique, Imran Goraya and others were also present.

Later, talking to media, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that he was saddened to see the family of Constable Javed.

Hamza Shahbaz said that PTI tried to spread chaos through its so called march and all sorts of tactics were adopted. He said that the police performed their best duties in the province to protect the people.

Replying to a question, he said that there had been no governor or cabinet in the province for the last one and half month. Steps were being taken for providing relief to the people, he added.

He said 4 million tons of wheat had been procured at the rate of Rs.2200 per maund. Flour was being provided at subsidised rate of Rs.160, he said. prices of ghee and sugar would also be decreased, he added.

The CM announced that he would give a comprehensive package for development projects in Daska.

Related Topics

Accident Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Cure Van Attock Daska March Family Media All Government Cabinet Wheat Best Million Flour

Recent Stories

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

41 seconds ago
 FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques ..

FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques of quantitative research

42 seconds ago
 CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Ce ..

CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center

44 seconds ago
 US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's ..

US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Through December 1 - Tre ..

48 seconds ago
 Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigat ..

Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigation in Azov, Black Seas - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 36 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

36 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.