LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz on Friday went to the residence of Constable Muhammad Javed, who was killed in the van accident in Attock and met his widow, children and brothers at his village in Daska.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he would go out every day to cure the sufferings of people as he had come to power to serve the masses.

Hamza Shahbaz expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for Shaheed Muhammad Javed. He expressed sympathy to the daughter and sons of martyr. Constable Muhammad Javed could not be brought back however the government would take full care of his heirs, he added.

Federal Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Manshaullah Butt, Ata Tarar, Zeeshan Rafique, Imran Goraya and others were also present.

Later, talking to media, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that he was saddened to see the family of Constable Javed.

Hamza Shahbaz said that PTI tried to spread chaos through its so called march and all sorts of tactics were adopted. He said that the police performed their best duties in the province to protect the people.

Replying to a question, he said that there had been no governor or cabinet in the province for the last one and half month. Steps were being taken for providing relief to the people, he added.

He said 4 million tons of wheat had been procured at the rate of Rs.2200 per maund. Flour was being provided at subsidised rate of Rs.160, he said. prices of ghee and sugar would also be decreased, he added.

The CM announced that he would give a comprehensive package for development projects in Daska.