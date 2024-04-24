CM’s Aide Distributes Allotment Letters Among Owners Of Hayatabad Flats
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 07:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Housing, Dr Amjad Ali on Wednesday distributed allotment letters among owners of high rise flats situated in Hayatabad.
The letters distribution ceremony was also attended by Director General KP Housing Authority, Imran Wazir, deputy directors and concerned officials.
Addressing the ceremony, CM’s aide termed the project a milestone to provide affordable residential facilities to the people of KP. He said that the provincial government has started work on various residential schemes as creating new residential localities is among a top priorities of the government.
Highlighting efforts of the government to materialize the project, he said that KP Housing Authority has overcome all the hurdles in the completion of this 2.7 billion rupees project. He said that all the housing projects of the provincial government would be completed very soon.
CM aide also urged owners to clear outstanding amounts and said facilities including lifts would be ensured in the project.
