Gond Kateera:A natural shield against summer heat

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Gond Kateera, known in English as Tragacanth Gum, is emerging as a natural and effective remedy to beat the heat and boost health during the sweltering summer months,said known nutritionist Subhana Noor.

She said Gond Kateera is a harmless,plant-derived resin obtained from specific shrubs found mainly in the middle East and South Asia.

It has been used for centuries in Unani,Ayurvedic and traditional healing systems.In an age dominated by synthetic medicines,the shift back to natural remedies has given renewed importance to ingredients like Gond Kateera, she added.

Subhana Noor explained the gum helps regulate body temperature,combats dehydration,reduces fatigue and eases skin issues such as prickly heat,itching and excessive sweating.

She noted its cooling properties make it an ideal summer supplement for those working in hot environments, especially laborers and people experiencing seasonal weakness.

The gum also supports digestion by soothing acidity,easing constipation and calming intestinal inflammation.

She said regular use improves gut health by softening the intestines and enhancing digestive function.

Women often use it in facial masks for skin hydration and glow, while its benefits also extend to muscle strength, postnatal recovery, and joint pain relief.

Subhana Noor pointed out that Gond Kateera is rich in natural minerals and helps restore internal energy by replenishing essential salts. Its use in milk or cold beverages can effectively revitalize the body.

It also supports iron levels, making it useful in managing anemia. Moreover, she confirmed, diabetic patients may safely use it as it does not spike blood sugar levels abruptly, though professional consultation is advised before regular use.

She recommended soaking the gum overnight and consuming it in jelly form with milk, syrup, or desserts like falooda. However, she advised moderation to avoid possible side effects such as bloating or gas.

“Gond Kateera is not just a natural ingredient, it’s a complete wellness package,” Subhana Noor concluded, encouraging people of all ages to include this natural gift in their summer diet for a healthier, more balanced season.