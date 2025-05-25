Heatwave fuels skin related ailments

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The ongoing heatwave across South Punjab has triggered a sharp rise in skin-related ailments with dermatologists warning of complications caused by excessive sweating and prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Dr Waqas Arqam Malik,a noted skin specialist said that heat and sweat were contributing to the spread of fungal infections, heat rashes, body odor issues, and acne flare-ups. He added that blocked sweat pores provide a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, especially in individuals with oily or sensitive skin.

He said that patients suffering from prickly heat,underarm infections,foot fungus and rashes in body folds were visiting clinics in increasing numbers.If left untreated,such conditions can lead to folliculitis, pigmentation and recurring skin inflammation, said Dr Waqas.

Dr Waqas advised people to maintain personal hygiene by taking showers twice a day during intense sweating, using antifungal powders in skin folds and avoiding heavy creams and makeup which can block pores.

He recommended wearing light-colored,loose-fitting cotton clothes,staying hydrated and changing sweat-soaked clothes regularly.

He also advised avoiding direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.and applying sunscreen with at least SPF 30 before stepping outdoors.

Dr.Waqas warned that neglecting proper skincare during heatwaves could lead to chronic issues and urged people to be proactive in managing sweat-related skin conditions.