PNCA hosts Therapeutic Pottery workshop 'The Art of Pottery”

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) successfully hosted a deeply engaging and therapeutic pottery workshop titled “The Art of Pottery”, led by renowned artist and educator Ms. Noor Fatima.

This hands-on session focused on calming hand-building techniques such as coiling and pinching, offering participants an opportunity to slow down, reconnect with their senses, and embrace creative expression.

Held under PNCA’s ongoing Art for Therapy initiative, the workshop welcomed over 25 participants ranging in age from young children to elderly community members.

The inclusive environment fostered intergenerational learning, personal growth, and artistic exploration, highlighting the universal and healing nature of working with clay.

Ms. Noor Fatima, whose practice is deeply rooted in themes of emotion, fragility, and strength, guided attendees through the meditative process of shaping clay by hand.

Participants were encouraged to explore the tactile, grounding qualities of the material as a means of self-expression and emotional release.

The workshop was a creative outlet and a space for mindfulness and reflection.

“The Art of Pottery” is part of PNCA’s broader commitment to mental health advocacy through the arts.

The Art for Therapy series aims to spotlight the importance of integrating creative practices into daily life as a tool for emotional resilience, mental wellbeing, and social connection.

PNCA organizes such workshops monthly, ensuring continuous access to arts-based therapeutic experiences for the wider community.

These initiatives reaffirm PNCA’s role as a cultural institution that nurtures not only artistic excellence but also holistic wellness.