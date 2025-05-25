Open Menu

PNCA Hosts Therapeutic Pottery Workshop 'The Art Of Pottery”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM

PNCA hosts Therapeutic Pottery workshop 'The Art of Pottery”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) successfully hosted a deeply engaging and therapeutic pottery workshop titled “The Art of Pottery”, led by renowned artist and educator Ms. Noor Fatima.

This hands-on session focused on calming hand-building techniques such as coiling and pinching, offering participants an opportunity to slow down, reconnect with their senses, and embrace creative expression.

Held under PNCA’s ongoing Art for Therapy initiative, the workshop welcomed over 25 participants ranging in age from young children to elderly community members.

The inclusive environment fostered intergenerational learning, personal growth, and artistic exploration, highlighting the universal and healing nature of working with clay.

Ms. Noor Fatima, whose practice is deeply rooted in themes of emotion, fragility, and strength, guided attendees through the meditative process of shaping clay by hand.

Participants were encouraged to explore the tactile, grounding qualities of the material as a means of self-expression and emotional release.

The workshop was a creative outlet and a space for mindfulness and reflection.

“The Art of Pottery” is part of PNCA’s broader commitment to mental health advocacy through the arts.

The Art for Therapy series aims to spotlight the importance of integrating creative practices into daily life as a tool for emotional resilience, mental wellbeing, and social connection.

PNCA organizes such workshops monthly, ensuring continuous access to arts-based therapeutic experiences for the wider community.

These initiatives reaffirm PNCA’s role as a cultural institution that nurtures not only artistic excellence but also holistic wellness.

Recent Stories

Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic c ..

Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..

54 minutes ago
 Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers ..

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

12 hours ago
 Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establis ..

Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations

12 hours ago
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

13 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

14 hours ago
 FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

14 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

14 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan