ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A Kashmiri leader and analyst, Abdul Hamid Lone, Sunday appealed to global human rights bodies and powerful countries to intervene against India's alleged oppression in Kashmir, asserting that the situation has deteriorated further after India's defeat by Pakistan on April 22.

Abdul Hamid Lone stated on ptv that Indian forces are engaged in unlawful activities in Kashmir, such as demolishing homes, arresting thousands of young people and causing daily martyrdom, calling for global intervention to address the escalating situation.

Abdul Hamid Lone stated that the situation in Kashmir has significantly deteriorated since April 22, with Indian forces intensifying their crackdown on civilians.

He alleged that widespread human rights abuses, including arbitrary arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings have become commonplace, adding, the region's fragile infrastructure and economy have also suffered due to the ongoing conflict.

According to Lone, the Indian military's actions have led to increased resentment among Kashmiris, fueling further unrest and militancy.

He claimed that the demolition of homes and businesses has left many families homeless and without livelihoods, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Lone urged the international community to pressure India to cease its aggressive tactics and engage in meaningful dialogue with Kashmiri leaders.

Lone further alleged that the Indian government has imposed strict restrictions on movement, assembly and speech, effectively curtailing civil liberties in Kashmir.

He stated that Kashmiris are afraid due to India's aggressive actions and lack of support for their cause.

Lone claimed that the current situation is a result of the Kashmiri people's lack of support for India and that the Modi government is now taking revenge.

Abdul Hamid Lone stated that the international community, particularly with Pakistan's awareness efforts is increasingly highlighting the sufferings of Kashmiris and supporting their right to self-determination.

He claimed that India is struggling to digest this growing international attention and support for the Kashmiri cause, drawing parallels with the global awareness about Gaza.

Lone emphasized that this shift in international opinion is crucial for Kashmiris, as it brings their plight to the forefront and puts pressure on India to reconsider its policies in the region.

He expressed hope that continued advocacy and awareness would ultimately lead to a resolution of the Kashmir issue, ensuring the rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.