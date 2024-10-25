CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program Brings Services To Citizens' Doorsteps
The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s innovative program, “Maryam Ki Dastak,” aimed at providing essential services to citizens at their doorsteps, is achieving remarkable success
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s innovative program, “Maryam Ki Dastak,” aimed at providing essential services to citizens at their doorsteps, is achieving remarkable success.
This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu while distributing commission checks to riders delivering services through this program. The ceremony was attended by System Network Administrator Muhammad Asif Iqbal and other senior officers.
Deputy Commissioner Sandhu highlighted that within the first two months, the "Maryam Ki Dastak" program has delivered various government services, including domicile and birth certificates, directly to 688 residents of the Multan district.
The DC further emphasized that this initiative provides an ideal employment opportunity for young people, allowing them to serve the community while earning a fair income. He also announced plans to expand the range of services available through “Maryam Ki Dastak,” as per government directives, to reach even more citizens in need.
This doorstep service model reflects the government’s commitment to efficiency, accessibility, and job creation across Punjab, the DC added.
