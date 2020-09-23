CNS laid foundation for Health Sciences Complex at Bahria University

The Ground breaking ceremony of Bahria University Dental College & Hospital held at Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Ground breaking ceremony of Bahria University Dental College & Hospital held at Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a news release on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival the CNS was received by Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (Retd) Kaleem Shuakat.

Later, the Chief Guest was briefed about the salient aspects of the project. Bahria University is developing a Health Sciences Complex at Bahria University Medical & Dental College (BUM&DC), Karachi.

In first phase of Health Sciences Complex, Bahria University Dental College & Hospital will be constructed. Second phase includes Pakistan Navy Nursing College & Medical Training school.

During the last phase, Allied Health Sciences & College of Physical Therapy will also be established.

In pursuance of Chief of the Naval Staff's vision to promote quality education, Bahria University Dental College & Hospital, will provide quality Oral health care facilities and inter-disciplinary research in different areas. Additionally, it will contribute to produce and skill-up dental professionals, postgraduates and dental paramedic staff of international standards.

The ceremony was attended by Director General Medical Services (Navy) Surgeon Rear Admiral Ch. M Qamar Ul Haq Noor, Director General BUM&DC Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ahmad, Senior Naval Officers and faculty members.