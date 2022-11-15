COAS visits PMA Kakul, Baloch Regimental Centre

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre, Abbottabad as part of his farewell visits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Pakistan Military academy (PMA), Kakul and Baloch Regimental Centre, Abbottabad as part of his farewell visits.

Upon his arrival at PMA, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and offered fateha. He also interacted with the cadets and officers of PMA.

The COAS, while addressing the cadets, appreciated the exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army's premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming future leaders.

He also advised cadets to focus their energies on the pursuit of professional excellence.

Later on, the COAS visited Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument, he interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the regiment, and paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices.

Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre, the COAS was received by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.