Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country.
According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.
Another westerly wave was likely to enter southwest Balochistan from March 10.
Partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining hilly areas.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.
Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills occurred in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Zhob 10mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 07, Dir 06, Malam Jabba 05, Balakot 03, Patan, Mirkhani 01, Punjab: Joharabad 04, Lahore (City 03, Airport 01) Gujarat, Kasur, Noorpur Thal 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 03, City 02), Garhi Dupta 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrot 01mm.
The snowfall recorded was Kalam 3.5 inches, Malamjabba 01 and Hunza 0.5 inch.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Kalam -07, Astore -03, Bagrote, Drosh, Hunza and Skardu -02C.
