Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted For Most KP

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that cold and partly cloudy weather is expected over most parts of the province, while very cold in upper parts and hilly areas.

It said that rain with moderate to isolated heavy snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Isolated drizzle with wind and thunderstorms is likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Mardan districts during the evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province, while very cold in upper parts/hilly areas. However, rain (with snow over the hills) occurred in Kohistan, Kurram, Swat, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Chitral, Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, Kohat, Nowshera and Abbottabad districts.

Rain Recorded (in mm): Pattan 19, Parachinar 13, Kalam 12, Malamjaba 08, Balakot 05, Dir 04, Mirkhani 03, Ghalanai 02, Khyber (Tirah 02, Landi Kotal 01), Drosh, Bajaur (Khaar & Pashat), Chitral, Peshawar Airport 01 (each), Kakul, Kohat & Risalpur Trace (each). Snow recorded (in inches): Kalam 06, Parachinar 05, Malamjaba 04 & Dir 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 16/04, Chitral 16/01, Timergara 12/03, Dir 09/-2, Mirkhani 06/-1, Kalam 00/-06, Drosh 06/00, Saidu Sharif 13/01, Pattan 07/04, Malam Jabba 00/-6, Takht Bhai 16/03, Kakul 09/03, Balakot 07/03, Parachinar 04/-3, Bannu 17/03, Cherat 12/02, D.I. Khan 21/06.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -10°C in Tirah valley of Khyber and -06°C each in Malam Jabba, Kalam.

