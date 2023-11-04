Collaboration with religious, social organization vital for awareness on family planning: DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) In a proactive move to create public awareness regarding family planning, Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to collaborate with social organizations and religious scholars.

The joint effort aims to engage communities in heeding their advice and implementing necessary actions. This initiative was voiced during a meeting held with officials of the Population Welfare Department, here on Saturday.

Highlighting the significance of maintaining a balance between resources and population, the Deputy Commissioner expressed that sustainable progress could be achieved by regulating the burgeoning population.

Stressing individual responsibility in population control, the officials aimed to instill a sense of ownership among citizens.

District Officer of Population Welfare, Farzana Kosar, detailed the objectives, outlining their mission to raise awareness about family planning, control population growth, and improve living standards for the public.

As per the latest census data of 2023, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts have a total population of 5.15 million, with over 16% residing in urban areas and the remaining 83% in rural regions. Stressing the need for family planning facilities, the officials highlighted the presence of 86 centers in both districts dedicated to the cause.

They remarked on their ambition to reduce the birth rate to 2.1 by 2025 and further down to 1.5 by 2030, intending to achieve this through seminars, collaborations with social societies, and engagement with religious scholars.

The meeting witnessed the participation of various officials from different departments, including Gul Rana, Deputy District Officer of Population Welfare, along with representatives from the education, demography, and medical sectors.