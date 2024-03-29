Collective Efforts Urged To Stop Drug Abuse In Educational Institutions
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A high level meeting held here discussed the spread of drugs and anti-drug measures particularly in educational institutions and stressed the need for a collective campaign in educational institutions.
The meeting was held at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters Rawalpindi which was presided over by the Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.
Senior officials of the ANF Headquarters, Ministry of Narcotics Control and others attended the meeting. High level officials of Higher education Commission, Ministry of Education and several educational institutions were also present in the meeting. Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi also participated in the meeting.
The implementation of the approved HEC policy 2021 on drug and tobacco use was also taken into consideration.
Director General, ANF on the occasion gave assurance of all possible support and assistance to the educational institutions for the successful conduct of the campaign.
Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the target.
According to ANF spokesman, the purpose of the meeting was to review the spread of drugs in educational institutions and the measures taken by the administration to deal with this problem.
A comprehensive briefing was given to the participants by ANF and HEC on the agenda.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US President Joe Biden writes to PM Shehbaz, assures US full support in confronting challenges7 minutes ago
-
President for promoting barter trade, economic ties with Iran7 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts on same page to address Balochistan issues: CM Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity17 minutes ago
-
Eid special discount inaugurates on handicrafts products17 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia denotes essential educational materials to Islamabad Model College17 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of papers for Senate elections17 minutes ago
-
Sarbuland congratulates senators elected uncontested on general, technocrat, women’s seats17 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy meets commissioner17 minutes ago
-
Irrigation authorities ask WASA, PHED to properly filter water due to high TDS17 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment nucleus of US Mission efforts: Kristin Hawkins17 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang, arrest two active members27 minutes ago