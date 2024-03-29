Collective efforts urged to stop drug abuse in educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A high level meeting held here discussed the spread of drugs and anti-drug measures particularly in educational institutions and stressed the need for a collective campaign in educational institutions.

The meeting was held at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters Rawalpindi which was presided over by the Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

Senior officials of the ANF Headquarters, Ministry of Narcotics Control and others attended the meeting. High level officials of Higher education Commission, Ministry of Education and several educational institutions were also present in the meeting. Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi also participated in the meeting.

The implementation of the approved HEC policy 2021 on drug and tobacco use was also taken into consideration.

Director General, ANF on the occasion gave assurance of all possible support and assistance to the educational institutions for the successful conduct of the campaign.

Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the target.

According to ANF spokesman, the purpose of the meeting was to review the spread of drugs in educational institutions and the measures taken by the administration to deal with this problem.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the participants by ANF and HEC on the agenda.