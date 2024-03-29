Open Menu

Collective Efforts Urged To Stop Drug Abuse In Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Collective efforts urged to stop drug abuse in educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A high level meeting held here discussed the spread of drugs and anti-drug measures particularly in educational institutions and stressed the need for a collective campaign in educational institutions.

The meeting was held at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters Rawalpindi which was presided over by the Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

Senior officials of the ANF Headquarters, Ministry of Narcotics Control and others attended the meeting. High level officials of Higher education Commission, Ministry of Education and several educational institutions were also present in the meeting. Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi also participated in the meeting.

The implementation of the approved HEC policy 2021 on drug and tobacco use was also taken into consideration.

Director General, ANF on the occasion gave assurance of all possible support and assistance to the educational institutions for the successful conduct of the campaign.

Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the target.

According to ANF spokesman, the purpose of the meeting was to review the spread of drugs in educational institutions and the measures taken by the administration to deal with this problem.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the participants by ANF and HEC on the agenda.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Drugs Rawalpindi HEC All

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

43 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

3 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

4 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

5 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan