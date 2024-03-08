Collective efforts vital to steer country out of crisis: Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that collective efforts were required to steer the country out of existing challenges as no single party could solve the problems alone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that collective efforts were required to steer the country out of existing challenges as no single party could solve the problems alone.

Addressing a parliamentary meeting at the Governor's House here, Maryam Nawaz said, "Time has come to set aside personal interests in the larger interest of the country."

She said the PML-N, PPP, PML-Q, IPP and all ally parties had a unanimous agenda to take the country out of crises.

She said that Asif Ali Zardari was presidential candidate of the ruling coalition parties. Maryam said, "We will vote our presidential candidate tomorrow by ensuring discipline." She said it was very welcoming that Asif Ali Zardari would become country's president.

She criticized Dr Arif Alvi for being partial while discharging his responsibilities as President.

Speaking about 'Ramadan Nigheban package', Maryam Nawaz said that pilot run of this initiative had started and 300 Ramadan hampers had been distributed and formal distribution would be started very soon.

The Punjab CM said, "Fatima Jinnah is our role model.

" She said Benazir Bhutto had an honour of being first women Prime Minister of Islamic world and added that she met Benazir Bhutto only once and it was a cordial meeting.

Maryam Nawaz also remembered her mother late Kulsoom Nawaz and said that her mother's guidance and training were helping her.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her election as first women chief minister.

He said that he had come here to request to vote in favour of Asif Ali Zaradi, who was a presidential candidate of coalition parties.

He also appreciated Punjab government's initiative to provide relief to downtrodden segment of society through launching Ramadan Nigheban package. He hoped the Punjab government would take more steps for the welfare and prosperity of people.

He said that political differences had to set aside and joint efforts were of utmost importance for ensuring development in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that parliamentary meeting of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was held at Governor's House, which was presided over by CM Maryam Nawaz. The PML-N and its ally parties attended the meeting.