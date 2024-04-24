Colorful Cultural Festival Concludes At NUML
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A 3-Day long Spring Festival concluded at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad on Wednesday.
The chief guest of the ceremony was Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) (Retd), while Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, representatives of various embassies, dignitaries, Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, people from all walks of life, faculty members and large number of students also attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML Major General (retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani said that Pakistan is such a beautiful country, and it has a unique cultural diversity. Every culture of the motherland is beautiful and has equal respect. Rector NUML encouraged the students who participated in cultural activities and announced that spring festival will be organized regularly in future.
Rector thanked all the diplomatic community for their support and participation in the event. Earlier, he visited various cultural stalls of various countries, regional cultural stalls, book stalls and food stalls.
It is pertinent to mention that NUML Spring Festival was organized from April 22-24, in which various activities like cultural, co-curricular, entrepreneurial and many other events like kitab mela, ghazal & Naat competition etc. were arranged. International Stalls by embassies were also set up. Students presented all Pakistani cultures i.e Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Kashmiri & GB, Chitral, Hazara and Saraiki. Honourable guests from various embassies encouraged the students on their performances.
