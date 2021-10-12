Commander US NAVCENT meets Naval Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander of US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Vice Admiral C.B Cooper II called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Forces since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 and 151, eleven and nine times respectively, it added.